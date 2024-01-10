Has Alabama already picked Nick Saban’s replacement?

The news of Nick Saban’s reported decision to retire as the head coach of the Alabama football program is still fresh and the world is still reacting, but it’s time to get serious. With Saban gone, the lingering question now moves to the forefront: Who replaces the G.O.A.T.?

There’s no word yet on who potential candidates might be, aside from some short-lists from national media that include the biggest names in the sport. However, there may not even be a need for a list of candidates.

One former Alabama wide receiver Marquis Maze, who played for the Crimson Tide from 2008-2011, states that he’d find it hard to believe the program wouldn’t have someone lined up to take over. Not only that, Maze claims to already know who the coach is, but can’t disclose it.

One thing I know for sure he isn’t leaving the program in a bad space, that’s just the type of man he is, I’m sure his staff and everybody was prepared for this. Somebody already in place to be the coach, I already know who we got but I can’t tell yall just yet 🤫 — Marquis Maze (@Mazeboy4) January 10, 2024

Additionally, Ryan Brown and Jim Dunaway of The Next Round, argue that a potential replacement might already be in Tuscaloosa or on his way there shortly. They both agree that it would be shocking if the program did not already have Saban’s successor by the time this news went public.

“I am being told, by someone very reliable, that Dan Lanning will be the first person that would have the opportunity to say no to this job. There is some believe that Dan Lanning may be in Tuscaloosa either as we speak or before the night is over…”@AlabamaFTBL… pic.twitter.com/LVPR9Uw00n — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) January 10, 2024

There are no solid reports of the University of Alabama having a pre-determined coach in place, but it seems rather unfathomable that the greatest coach to ever walk the sidelines of a college football field would step away from the game and his program without having somewhat of a plan in place.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the search for a new head coach to replace Nick Saban gets underway.

