Alabama allows 21 points to Ole Miss in historic first half

The Alabama football program has been playing games for a long time. In their storied history, they never had a first half like they did on Saturday night.

Ole Miss has 21 points in the first half against No. 2 Alabama.



That is the most points in a first half by an unranked opponent vs Alabama under Nick Saban. pic.twitter.com/QVq8pLm8Gq — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 11, 2020

That's right. Ole Miss' 21 points in the first half Saturday night mark the first time ever that Alabama has allowed as many point to an unranked opponent in the first half of a game.

The impressive performance was keyed by running back Snoop Conner rushing for 85 yards and a touchdown on just eight carries. Meanwhile, Matt Corral passed for 148 yards and a touchdown on 11-16 passing.

Thanks to their offensive outburst, Ole Miss began the second half of their huge SEC matchup tied with no. 2-ranked Alabama at 21 apiece.