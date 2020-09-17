Alabama again has most NFL players with 53 on opening-day rosters

The University of Alabama had the most players on NFL Kickoff Weekend rosters, the league announced Thursday.

It marks the third consecutive year the Crimson Tide have topped the list. Alabama has 53 players on NFL rosters this season after 56 last year and 44 in 2018.

Ohio State (48) ranked second in 2020, after previously ranking second with 44 last season.

LSU (41), Florida (36), Michigan (33), Georgia (32), Penn State (32), Miami (Fla.) (31), Notre Dame (31), Oklahoma (31), Florida State (30), Texas A&M (29), Clemson (28), Iowa (28), Stanford (28), Washington (27), Wisconsin (27), Auburn (26), Texas (26) and UCLA (26) follow.

A total of 245 colleges were represented on Kickoff Weekend active rosters.

