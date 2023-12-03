Alabama has adversity punchers and call answerers. This drive vs. Georgia proved it again

ATLANTA — Roydell Williams walked into the room, stepped onto the platform and sat down on the chair. Reporters swarmed around him, and right as questions began, his phone rang.

Ping, ping ... the ringtone began. Williams cut it off before it blared any longer. He kept listening to the question and didn't pick up; he didn't need to.

Williams already answered the call earlier that night. A big one at that.

Alabama football needed 1 more yard to score a touchdown. Georgia stacked the box and the line of scrimmage and stuffed the Crimson Tide's first attempt. Then Williams took a second crack at it, making the most of it.

He bulldozed ahead and crossed the goal line. The Crimson Tide took a 27-17 lead in the fourth quarter. That was Alabama's first touchdown of the second half Saturday and all it needed to beat the Bulldogs 27-24, snapping the 29-game winning streak.

"It was like, go get it," Williams said. "That was the mentality that I had, that the team had."

The Crimson Tide certainly went and got it that drive. With Georgia building momentum, Alabama needed to figure something out, and it needed to figure something out fast.

No problem, said Jalen Milroe, Roydell Williams and Isaiah Bond. Alabama strung together a nine-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Williams' touchdown.

"It encapsulates everything we’ve been through," guard Tyler Booker said. "We embrace hard. We’ve been down in a lot of big games that we won, and we always responded. It’s all how you respond. That word keeps coming up. Respond, respond, respond. Adversity is going to hit. How hard are you going to hit adversity back?"

Adversity had hit. Alabama's offense had only picked up two first downs in the second half. When it had a touchdown served to it on a silver platter after the defense recovered a fumble deep in Georgia's territory, Alabama couldn't score and had to kick a field goal.

The Crimson Tide couldn't quite pull away for much of the game, despite opportunities. That allowed Georgia to climb back. After Georgia scored with about 10 minutes left to draw within 20-17, Mercedes-Benz Stadium was rocking, and not in the way that it felt like Alabama had the momentum.

The Crimson Tide's long drive that resulted in a touchdown couldn't have happened at a better time, frankly. Alabama picked the perfect time to punch back.

And it took quite an effort. It began with a 21-yard pass from Milroe to Bond. Throw in another pass to Bond for 12 yards and a few more runs from Williams and Jam Miller, and Alabama marched into Georgia territory.

It looked like the Crimson Tide was about to come up short once again, though. Milroe looked to pass on third-and-2, and the pocket was collapsing. Bulldog defenders were closing on Milroe. Then he managed to shovel the ball just enough downfield. Bond was running just beyond the first-down marker and caught it for the first down.

Alabama coach Nick Saban has talked all season about how he has coached Milroe to be a point guard for the offense. That play epitomized it.

"(Jalen is) in control, man," Williams said. "We all trust and believe in him. Jalen is a big-time player in our offense and he knows that. He’s just special.”

The next play, Milroe hit Bond for another pass, the fourth attempt and fourth completion to Bond on the drive. Two plays later, Williams scored his touchdown.

The game wasn't over, but Alabama had responded when it needed to respond. It took the second-half punches Georgia threw and punched right back.

No, everything didn't go perfectly, but Alabama kept going. That's been the story of this Crimson Tide team. There's been plenty of stumbles, blemishes and rough patches, yet Alabama persists.

It hasn't quit, not when Texas walked into Bryant-Denny Stadium and emerged with a win in Week 2, not when South Florida pushed the Crimson Tide to the brink, not when any half has gone poorly and not when Georgia gained momentum while Alabama slipped.

That drive to score in the fourth quarter encapsulated this team as well as any.

No matter how the College Football Playoff committee rules Sunday, this year's Crimson Tide should be remembered for fighting through and answering the call.

