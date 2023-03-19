Alabama advances to Sweet 16 by defeating Maryland, 73-51

Alabama men’s basketball defeated Maryland in the Round of 32 with a final score of 73-51. The Crimson Tide advances to the Sweet 16 to face off against the Aztecs of San Diego State.

The contest began with Maryland holding a small lead for nearly 15 minutes. At one point, minutes went by without each team making a field goal. At the half, the Tide were only up by five.

In the second half, however, Alabama came out making shots and never seemed to let up. That five-point lead at the half grew to 22.

Freshman star Brandon Miller scored 19 points, which is stellar considering he put up a total of zero against Texas A&M CC. He wasn’t the leading scorer for Alabama, though. Jahvon Quinerly managed to score 22 points. Charles Bediako led the team in rebounds with 10.

Alabama will take on San Diego State on Friday, March 24.

