Alabama advances to Round of 32 after defeating Texas A&M CC, 96-75

Alabama men’s basketball has advanced beyond the Round of 64 after defeating Texas A&M CC in Birmingham on Thursday afternoon. The Tide will next take on Maryland in the Round of 32.

Nick Pringle led the team in scoring with 19 points, while Mark Sears finished with 15 after an electric first-half performance.

Star freshman Brandon Miller had a surprisingly quiet game, despite the Crimson Tide’s success. At halftime, Miller hadn’t scored a single point but was expected to pick it up in the second half. Well, he was benched relatively early and finished with five rebounds and three assists, but not a single point.

The top-overall seed will now shift its focus to Maryland, which defeated West Virginia by two points.

