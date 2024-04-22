Alabama adds Lou Groza Award-winning kicker Graham Nicholson

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) – Kalen DeBoer has figured out his kicking situation for next season, as he adds the nation’s top kicker through the transfer portal.

Miami (OH) kicker Graham Nicholson announced on social media Sunday night that he has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Nicholson was perfect in the regular season, his only field goal miss was a 48-yard try in the MAC Championship game. His 96.4% conversion rate (27 of 28) ranked third in the country. He also made 35 of 37 extra points.

Nicholson won the Lou Groza Award this past season, going to the nation’s best kicker, beating out the guy he will be replacing at Alabama: Will Reichard. The NCAA all-time leading-scorer Reichard now waits to hear his name called at the NFL Draft later this week.

