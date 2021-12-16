Alabama adds ex-LSU cornerback Eli Ricks via transfer

Eli Ricks is staying in the SEC West.

Ricks, the former LSU cornerback who was the highest-rated player at his position in the class of 2020, announced Wednesday night that he is transferring to Alabama. Ricks is a major addition for the Crimson Tide.

As a freshman at LSU, Ricks was one of the few bright spots for a program that struggled after winning the national title in 2019. Ricks played in 10 games and made seven starts. He accumulated 20 tackles and four interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns. For his efforts, he earned numerous honors, including third-team All-American from the Associated Press.

In 2021, Ricks was limited to just six games, starting each one, and had 11 tackles and an interception.

Back in October, he opted to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. Not long after, LSU coach Ed Orgeron told reporters that Ricks would be leaving the program after the season ended.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Ricks landed in the portal in late November and had no shortage of suitors. In the end, he chose Alabama. The addition of Ricks caps off what was an excellent beginning of the early signing period for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama’s 2022 class is currently ranked No. 1 in the nation by Rivals.com.

The SEC champions will return to the field in the College Football Playoff semifinals against No. 4 Cincinnati on Dec. 31. Alabama is looking to repeat as national champions.