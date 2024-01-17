Alabama AD Greg Byrne explains Nick Saban's role as 'adviser' on 'The Paul Finebaum Show'

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne explained former Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban's new role as an "adviser" in an appearance on "The Paul Finebaum Show" Wednesday.

Saban, who coached Alabama for 17 years, announced his retirement Jan. 10 after winning six national championships in Tuscaloosa. However, the 72 year old told ESPN he will still have "a presence" with the program going forward.

Byrne said Wednesday that Saban even has an office down the street from Bryant-Denny Stadium.

“He is going to be an advisor for us," Byrne said. "He’s been awesome. He and I talked during the coaching search. I mean, somebody asked me, 'Was he involved?' I was like, ‘Man, I’m not very smart.' Many people know that, but I’m smart enough to know when you have a chance to have Nick Saban involved with talking about coaching and football and decision-making and leadership, shame on me if I don’t take advantage of that.

"He and I talked this morning. He’s been very helpful trying to talk to the young men that he’s recruited here and just again say we’re in a really good spot going forward, and he’ll continue to be here and be part of our program. And we’re very happy for that.”

Saban will likely serve a role helping new Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer transition to taking over the Crimson Tide, as the former Washington coach is in a new conference and has no known ties to the south.

At his introductory press conference, DeBoer said he had already conversated with Saban after accepting the job. DeBoer also said Saban has 100% access to the program still.

“One hundred percent access, OK? To everything,” DeBoer said of Saban’s role. “I would be a fool if that wasn’t the case. I’m going to ask that he shows up and gives me at least one thing every day. I’m sure he’s going to have 10 – and I’m going to be good with that – but at least one thing he sees that we can get better at.”

