Alabama AD Greg Byrne addresses Texas A&M rumors

Anyone worried athletics director Greg Byrne is going to leave Alabama for Texas A&M should be able to take a deep breath now.

Byrne told Yea Alabama, the NIL entity for UA, that he "doesn't want to be the AD anywhere but Alabama," the report said.

"Regina and I have felt genuinely supported by President Bell, our trustees, coaches, staff and fan base since the day we arrived seven years ago," Byrne told Yea Alabama. "We are excited about our future."

Texas A&M is looking for a new athletics director with Ross Bjork headed to Ohio State.

Byrne's father, Bill Byrne, was a longtime athletics director, and that included a stop at Texas A&M. The elder Byrne spent 2003-2012 with the Aggies.

Greg Byrne has been with the Crimson Tide since 2017. He is fresh off the biggest hire of his career, having brought in the guy to replace Nick Saban. Byrne hired Kalen DeBoer for that role, and DeBoer started spring practice with his team this week.

