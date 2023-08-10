Alabama ‘absolutely’ a threat to flip Wisconsin commit Darrion Dupree

After a first-place finish in the 2023 national recruiting rankings, Alabama got off to a relatively slow start in 2024. However, they’ve made up a ton of ground in recent weeks and they’ve done it by adding multiple blue-chip recruits, including some from other programs. Most recently, they flipped five-star safety Peyton Woodyard from Georgia.

Their next target may be Wisconsin, where Mount Carmel (Ill.) four-star running back Darrion Dupree committed in July.

According to Jon Mcnamara at Rivals, Alabama is “absolutely” a threat to flip Dupree from the Badgers.

“Is Alabama a threat to flip Dupree? Absolutely. The Tide are one of two or three premier programs in college football, and they can generally pick and choose who they want on the recruiting front. Additionally, I think Alabama was one of the schools Dupree felt could be close to offering since the start of the summer, which is one reason why his commitment to the Badgers came a bit later than expected.”

While Wisconsin and Alabama are in the club, Dupree (5-foot-10, 190 pounds) has offers from 30 teams, including Illinois, Cincinnati, Iowa, Michigan and Notre Dame. Rivals has Dupree ranked No. 6 overall in Illinois and No. 4 at his position, but the other recruiting services all have him far lower among running backs.

For now, Wisconsin’s class of 2024 ranks No. 23 in the nation, while Alabama is at No. 4.

