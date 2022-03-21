Alabama 5-Star QB target Nico Iamaleava commits to Tennessee

One of the nation’s top 2023 recruits has decided to begin his collegiate career with the Tennessee Volunteers. Five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava announced today that he will be making the move from his hometown of Long Beach, California to Knoxville, Tennessee.

Iamaleava is listed as 6-5, 195 lbs and is the No. 2 player in the state of California for the 2023 class.

He was reportedly keen on Alabama, but decided to join Josh Heupel in Tennessee.

Aside from Alabama, Iamaleava was also considering Georgia, Miami and Oregon.

BREAKING: Five-Star QB Nico Iamaleava has Committed to Tennessee 🍊! The 6’6 200 QB from Long Beach, CA chose the Vols over Georgia, Oregon, Alabama, and Miami. More Here (FREE): https://t.co/QACe9nTHkk pic.twitter.com/cM56xWBT8h — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 21, 2022

