Alabama 4-star safety Travaris Banks commits to Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin

OXFORD – Safety Travaris Banks, a college football prospect out of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, has committed to Ole Miss football. He is the 11th commitment in coach Lane Kiffin's 2024 class.

Banks is a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He attends Hillcrest where he is Alabama's No. 10 prospect in the upcoming class. He received offers from schools including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Banks is the first player out of Alabama to commit to Ole Miss in the current cycle.

Head coach Lane Kiffin watches Ole Miss Grove Bowl at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Mississippi State was among the the schools pursuing Banks heavily. He attended MSU's Big Dawg Clinic in early June and was a favorite, according to 247Sports, to commit to the Bulldogs.

Instead, Banks is the first safety commitment in Ole Miss' upcoming class and the fourth four-star prospect. Ole Miss' other four-star commitments are defensive linemen Kamron Beavers and Jeffery Rush along with quarterback Demond Williams.

Banks' commitment comes a day after Kiffin and his staff got good news on offense with quarterback Austin Simmons, a 2025 prospect reclassifying for 2023, flipping from Florida.

