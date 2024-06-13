Alabama 3B Gage Miller named NCBWA All-American

On Wednesday, Alabama third baseman Gage Miller was named as a third-team NCBWA All-American. Miller was solid at the hot corner and at the plate for the Crimson Tide during the 2024 season.

The Pennsylvania native finished the season with a .381 batting average, with 19 home runs and 58 runs batted in. In addition, Miller made 55 starts at third base for the Crimson Tide. He held a .931 fielding percentage and made just nine errors on the season.

Miller will likely be selected in the upcoming MLB draft. Meaning he will be tasked with making the decision to return to Tuscaloosa or forgo his college eligibility and turn pro.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama baseball program.

