Alabama 2026 linebacker gets an offer from Ohio State football

It was quite a Wednesday for Alabama 2026 linebacker, Shadarius Toodle, as he not only received an Ohio State football offer, but one from LSU as well.

The 6-foot, 3-inch, 210-pound defender isn’t currently ranked by any major service at the moment but that will change in the near future. When you get an invitation as a junior to play in a high school all-star game, which they are allowing going forward, like Toodle has with the All-American Bowl, you are one of the top players in the country.

Toodle is the latest player from Alabama to get an Ohio State offer, as the Buckeyes are fully capitalizing on the change of regime with the Crimson Tide.

Currently, the Buckeyes have just one commit in the class, wide receiver Chris Henry Jr.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire