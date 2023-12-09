Alabama’s 2024 Season: Game by game predictions

Alabama football’s 2023 season is not over yet. The Crimson Tide is guaranteed an appearance in the Rose Bowl against Michigan, serving as a College Football Playoff semifinal, and the team may get to play in the national championship. However, it’s never too early to take a look at what lies ahead.

The 2024 season will be an interesting one. The SEC welcomes in Texas and Oklahoma, and the College Football Playoff expands from four teams to 12.

Next season, Alabama has a difficult schedule, but that hasn’t stopped the Tide from competing for national championships in the past. The dates for most games are known, however, there are a few that have yet to be revealed.

Looking ahead, here are the initial game-by-game predictions for Alabama in the 2024 season.

Western Kentucky (Aug. 31)

Score: Alabama 45, Western Kentucky 10

The Hilltoppers finished the regular season with a 7-5 record and were all over the place on both offense and defense. The offense ranked No. 55 in the 2023 season while the defense ranked a disappointing No. 114. With Alabama likely returning most of its key contributors on offense, I can see the Crimson Tide opening up the 2024 season with a bang.

Prediction: Alabama 49, South Florida 10

In 2023, Jalen Milroe was benched when Alabama took on South Florida in Tampa. That game came one week after the Week 2 loss to Texas and the Tide came out looking horrible. The final score of that contest was only 17-3, which was shocking considering many had Alabama winning by a handful of touchdowns. This time around, the Crimson Tide takes care of business convincingly.

Prediction: Alabama 38, Wisconsin 20

The Badgers didn’t allow any team in the 2023 regular season to score above 31 points. If Luke Fickell keeps this team moving in the right direction, they’ll finish with a better record in 2024 than the 7-5 they had this past season. The main issue for Wisconsin was the offense. With this game being in Madison, it could be closer than many expect. However, I think Alabama walks away with a win one way or another.

Georgia (Sept. 28)

Prediction: Alabama 27, Georgia 24

If this score looks familiar, it’s because the Crimson Tide just recently defeated the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship with this exact final score. Though Georgia has been one of the strongest teams in recent seasons, they have only managed to beat Alabama once. The last time Kirby Smart’s team rolled into Tuscaloosa was in 2020 and the Tide got the win 41-24.

Prediction: Alabama 35, Tennessee 21

Tennessee was riding high after beating Alabama in Neyland Stadium back in 2022. However, the Tide earned a huge comeback win in 2023 and will head to Knoxville with a chip on its shoulder. Alabama’s offense and defense will remain mostly intact next season, which spells trouble for the Volunteers.

Prediction: Alabama 24, LSU 21

The last time Alabama made the trip to Baton Rouge, LSU got the win and took the SEC West championship. In 2024, there will be some voids to fill on the LSU roster, which makes this a difficult game to predict. That being said, I don’t see the Tigers beating Alabama, though they could easily keep it very close late in the game.

Mercer (Nov. 16)

Prediction: Alabama 56, Mercer 6

Mercer is in for a tough matchup late in the season against the Crimson Tide, which would presumably be in the mix for a College Football Playoff spot at this point.

@ Oklahoma (Nov. 23)

Prediction: Alabama 42, Oklahoma 35

A late-season matchup between two high-profile college football programs playing for the first time as conference opponents. With this game being in Norman, the Sooners could have the upper hand. This comes down to a battle of elite offenses. However, with Dillon Gabriel off to Oregon by way of the transfer portal, Oklahoma’s offense is a bit unknown at this point.

Auburn (Nov. 30)

Prediction: Alabama 31, Auburn 21

The Iron Bowl in 2023 came down to a miracle of a play by Jalen Milroe in the final minute of the game. While that’s usually the case when it takes place in Jordan-Hare, it’s not typical for games in Bryant-Denny. Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze knows how to beat Saban and the Tide. However, I don’t see that happening in 2024.

Prediction: Alabama 34, Missouri 21

Missouri had a great 2023 season and will look to carry that into 2024. With this game being in Tuscaloosa, Alabama handles business, but not without a quality fight from the Tigers.

Prediction: Alabama 42, South Carolina 17

There were high hopes for the Gamecocks in 2023, but they fell way short of them. I don’t see there being much improvement in 2024. However, if there is, I don’t see it being to the level where they can compete with Alabama on the road.

@ Vanderbilt (Date TBD)

Prediction: Alabama 52, Vanderbilt 13

Vanderbilt just can’t seem to find its footing, regardless of who is in as head coach. The Commodores traveled to Tuscaloosa in 2022 and left with a 55-3 loss. Because this game is in Nashville, I’ll give them the benefit of the doubt. They score 10 more points while keeping Alabama to only 52.

