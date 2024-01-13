Alabama 2024 schedule: Here's which teams Kalen DeBoer will face in first year as head coach

Alabama football's new coach Kalen DeBoer will face immediate pressure to bring wins to Tuscaloosa. And the Crimson Tide's schedule features some tough, marquee matchups in the 2024 college football season.

A quick glance at the team's 2024 schedule reveals what could be a difficult path for DeBoer and the Crimson Tide to tread, as it includes an SEC-opening game vs. Georgia on Sept. 28. The rematch of the 2023 SEC championship game (a 27-24 win vs. the Bulldogs) will take place in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The Crimson Tide also face off against Tennessee and Missouri in consecutive weeks, but will use a much-needed bye week to recuperate before heading to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to take on LSU on Nov. 9.

Another highlight of Alabama's 2024 schedule is the Nov. 23 meeting with Oklahoma, the first time these two programs have met on the gridiron since 2018, when the Tide defeated the Sooners 45-34 in the Orange Bowl semifinal. Alabama will be on the road at Norman, Oklahoma for the upcoming matchup and then head back to Tuscaloosa for another Iron Bowl matchup with Auburn to close the season.

Here's what Alabama's college football schedule will look like for DeBoer's first season with the Crimson Tide:

Alabama football schedule 2024

Rankings reflect team's final Coaches Poll rankings of 2023

Saturday, Aug. 31 : vs. Western Kentucky

Saturday, Sept. 7 : vs. South Florida

Saturday, Sept. 14: at Wisconsin

Saturday, Sept. 21 : BYE

Saturday, Sept. 28: vs. No. 3 Georgia*

Saturday, Oct. 5: at Vanderbilt*

Saturday, Oct. 12: vs. South Carolina*

Saturday, Oct. 19: at No. 17 Tennessee*

Saturday, Oct. 26: vs. No. 8 Missouri*

Saturday, Nov. 2: BYE

Saturday, Nov. 9: at No. 12 LSU*

Saturday, Nov. 16: vs. Mercer

Saturday, Nov. 23: at No. 15 Oklahoma*

Saturday, Nov. 30: vs. Auburn*

* SEC game

