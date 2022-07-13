Alabama 2023 offensive tackle prospect lists Tigers among top 6

LSU’s 2023 recruiting class — which currently ranks seventh in the nation — is starting to take place. But if you look up and down the list of the 15 players committed to play for coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers, you may notice one glaring omission: The class lacks an offensive line commit.

The staff will likely try to rectify that as we start to enter the home stretch of the 2023 cycle, and there could be one player specifically that LSU tries to get on board.

Three-star Pike Road (Al.) offensive tackle Vysen Lang has gotten some attention from LSU heading into his senior season. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound player picked up an offer from the Tigers on March 21 while on an unofficial visit and included them in the top 10 he released in April.

On Tuesday, he trimmed that list even further to six teams. Still in the race for Lang are Auburn, Tennessee, Arkansas, LSU, Texas and Georgia.

Lang is the No. 576 player in the country, per the 247Sports Composite, and he ranks as the No. 47 offensive tackle while cracking the top 25 in the state of Alabama. In-state Auburn could be a player here, but it seems LSU’s primary competition will be the Razorbacks.

Arkansas hosted Lang for an unofficial visit last month and will welcome him back to campus for an official visit on Sept. 30. Coach Sam Pittman’s team is considered the favorite, holding two Crystal Ball predictions on 247Sports. Auburn leads the way on the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine at 31.7%, however.

In addition to the Razorbacks and LSU, he’s taken unofficial visits to Texas, Auburn, Tennessee and Texas A&M this spring.

It’s critical that the Tigers land offensive line talent to develop over the next few seasons, and while they would like to sign at least one blue-chip prospect this cycle, Lang is a player who is being heavily recruited by several top programs and would be a nice addition to Kelly’s bump class.

Lang is yet to set a timetable for his decision, and considering he’s scheduling in-season official visits for this fall, it’s unlikely he plans to do so any time soon.

