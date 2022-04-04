Alabama’s 2022 CFB bowl game prediction. Another title run in the works?

Alabama Football is currently in the early stages of preparing for the upcoming 2022 season, which is still months away. However, it’s never too early to look ahead at what might be for the Crimson Tide.

Despite losing in the national championship to Georgia and having some talent leave for the NFL draft or the transfer portal, Alabama is still expected to make a run for it all in 2022.

247Sports’ Brad Crawford projected next year’s college football bowl game lineup, and the Crimson Tide make it back to the College Football Playoff.

Alabama is expected to be the No. 1 seed, according to Crawford, and would take on Notre Dame in the Peach Bowl.

Crawford writes,

“Go ahead and Sharpie the Crimson Tide as a Playoff team with Bryce Young and Will Anderson back. If the Fighting Irish are able to run the table and finish 11-1 following a season-opening loss at Ohio State, it’s hard to imagine Notre Dame not getting the committee’s fourth-seed vote considering that would mean notable wins over BYU, Clemson and USC. In fact, that late-season matchup with Clemson could determine which of those programs get to the final four since the Tigers are our preseason ACC champion pick.”

Then, No. 3 Ohio State is projected to upset No. 2 Georgia in the Fiesta Bowl to move onto the national championship.

Alabama and Ohio State would face off in Inglewood, California, which would be a rematch of the 2020 national championship, the final result of which led to Alabama claiming national title No. 18.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Alabama Football and projections for the upcoming 2022 season.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!