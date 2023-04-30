Alabama’s 10 NFL draftees projected contracts exceed $129 million, half of that via signing bonus
Under the guidance of Nick Saban, Alabama football has been an NFL draft machine. Year in and year out they produce NFL-caliber players, and elite products at that. In the past 15 years, the Tide have had 123 players selected, with 44 being in the first round.
In 2023, the Tide continue to dominate by having the first offensive and defensive players selected in the draft with Bryce Young going No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers and Will Anderson going No. 3 overall to the Houston Texans. Young became the first ever Alabama player to be taken No. 1 overall in the NFL draft and as a result, his payday will be a sweet one.
Overall, the Tide had 10 players taken over the course of the three-day draft event with projected contracts exceeding a staggering $129 million and just about half of that money being guaranteed.
According to Charlie Potter of 247Sports, here are the salary expectations for the 10 Crimson Tide players that were drafted.
Round 1, Pick 1 - Bryce Young, QB - Carolina Panthers
Total value: $37,955,071
Signing bonus: $24,603,688
2023 cap: $6,900,922
Round 1, Pick 3 - Will Anderson, EDGE - Houston Texans
Total value: $35,212,827
Signing bonus: $22,609,329
2023 cap: $6,402,332
Round 1, Pick 12 - Jahmyr Gibbs, RB - Detroit Lions
Total value: $17,845,131
Signing bonus: $9,978,277
2023 cap: $3,244,569
Round 2, Pick 45, Brian Branch, DB - Detroit Lions
Total value: $8,021,730
Signing bonus: $2,833,985
2023 cap: $1,458,496
Round 3, Pick 65, Tyler Steen, OL - Philadelphia Eagles
Total value: $5,750,442
Signing bonus: $1,182,139
2023 cap: $1,045,535
Round 3, Pick 70, Byron Young, DT - Las Vegas Raiders
Total value: $5,668,710
Signing bonus: $1,122,698
2023 cap: $1,030,675
Round 3, Pick 95, Jordan Battle, S - Cincinnati Bengals
Total value: $5,325,016
Signing bonus: $872,739
2023 cap: $968,185
Round 3, Pick 101, Cameron Latu, TE - San Fransisco 49ers
Total value: $5,304,082
Signing bonus: $857,514
2023 cap: $964,379
Round 5, Pick 167, Henry To'o To'o, LB - Houston Texans
Total value: $4,084,977
Signing bonus: $244,977
2023 cap: $811,244
Round 7, Pick 224, Demarcco Hellams, S - Atlanta Falcons
Total value: $3,946,301
Signing bonus: $106,301
2023 cap: $776,575