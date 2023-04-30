Alabama’s 10 NFL draftees projected contracts exceed $129 million, half of that via signing bonus

Under the guidance of Nick Saban, Alabama football has been an NFL draft machine. Year in and year out they produce NFL-caliber players, and elite products at that. In the past 15 years, the Tide have had 123 players selected, with 44 being in the first round.

In 2023, the Tide continue to dominate by having the first offensive and defensive players selected in the draft with Bryce Young going No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers and Will Anderson going No. 3 overall to the Houston Texans. Young became the first ever Alabama player to be taken No. 1 overall in the NFL draft and as a result, his payday will be a sweet one.

Overall, the Tide had 10 players taken over the course of the three-day draft event with projected contracts exceeding a staggering $129 million and just about half of that money being guaranteed.

According to Charlie Potter of 247Sports, here are the salary expectations for the 10 Crimson Tide players that were drafted.

Round 1, Pick 1 - Bryce Young, QB - Carolina Panthers

Total value: $37,955,071

Signing bonus: $24,603,688

2023 cap: $6,900,922

Round 1, Pick 3 - Will Anderson, EDGE - Houston Texans

Total value: $35,212,827

Signing bonus: $22,609,329

2023 cap: $6,402,332

Round 1, Pick 12 - Jahmyr Gibbs, RB - Detroit Lions

Total value: $17,845,131

Signing bonus: $9,978,277

2023 cap: $3,244,569

Round 2, Pick 45, Brian Branch, DB - Detroit Lions

Total value: $8,021,730

Signing bonus: $2,833,985

2023 cap: $1,458,496

Round 3, Pick 65, Tyler Steen, OL - Philadelphia Eagles

Total value: $5,750,442

Signing bonus: $1,182,139

2023 cap: $1,045,535

Round 3, Pick 70, Byron Young, DT - Las Vegas Raiders

Total value: $5,668,710

Signing bonus: $1,122,698

2023 cap: $1,030,675

Round 3, Pick 95, Jordan Battle, S - Cincinnati Bengals

Total value: $5,325,016

Signing bonus: $872,739

2023 cap: $968,185

Round 3, Pick 101, Cameron Latu, TE - San Fransisco 49ers

Total value: $5,304,082

Signing bonus: $857,514

2023 cap: $964,379

Round 5, Pick 167, Henry To'o To'o, LB - Houston Texans

Total value: $4,084,977

Signing bonus: $244,977

2023 cap: $811,244

Round 7, Pick 224, Demarcco Hellams, S - Atlanta Falcons

Total value: $3,946,301

Signing bonus: $106,301

2023 cap: $776,575

