ALA Queen Creek football no longer a sleeper team in 6A

Jun. 4—The standard has been set at American Leadership Academy Queen Creek.

The Patriots football program is no longer a slouch. They're no longer a surprise entrant to the Open Division playoffs, which has been the case the last three seasons. Now, they're a mainstay. A growing power in the far East Valley.

A contender.

"Making the Open is an expectation," senior offensive lineman Riggs Anderson said. "We have to make the Open to reach those expectations. We want to win some games in the Open. We're up there now."

ALA Queen Creek is confident. And for good reason.

The Patriots have had a good spring ball. They've grown in the weight room and improved on the field. They've narrowed down some positions though are still keeping options open at others.

Quarterback has been the main question mark heading into the summer workout program for the Patriots. Enoch Watson as electric for them last season after moving from Coconino in Flagstaff. He helped the Patriots make the Open Division for a third straight year, something only a handful of teams have been able to do since it began in 2019.

But Watson is now at BYU, leaving offensive coordinator Max Hall to sift through five capable quarterbacks to lead run his offense.

Ty Hadlock got considerable reps at ALA's first passing league tournament of the summer on May 25. Rylan Reyes transferred in from Highland. He has Open Division experience having played a handful of snaps last season for the Hawks.

Three others, according to head coach Rich Edwards, also have what it takes to lead the offense.

"We have some unproven guys that we have a lot of confidence in," Edwards said.

Whichever quarterback wins the job, they're stepping into an ideal situation. Led by Anderson, the Patriots return most starters on the offensive line. The group finished third in the big man competition last Saturday.

They may also be one of the strongest units in the state, led by Anderson's 405-pound bench press and near 600-pound squat.

"There wasn't any room left on the bar," he said when asked about his recent max lift of 585 pounds.

The Patriots also return Brandon Brown, a bruising running back that resembles a linebacker more than a ball carrier. He's put on 20 pounds of muscle since the season ended in November.

At wideout, Kingston McCabe is expected to win 50/50 balls over defenders, while Bo Sparks returns from injury. McCabe said he and Sparks know they will be expected to help lead the receivers this year.

They wouldn't have it any other way.

"Bo is my best friend," McCabe said. "We work through everything together and we know this offense. Helping the quarterbacks is a big thing. We have to always be behind them, good throw or bad throw. We always have to keep them in it."

The talent for this year's ALA Queen Creek team only gets better on the defensive side. Nearly all 11 starters return from last year's team, including linebacker Brody Michael.

His recruitment has started to heat up with multiple colleges expressing interest. He's gotten faster, stronger and potentially more violent with pads on. That remains to be seen come late July into August.

But the defense has a chip on their shoulder entering this season. They know they're good, and they know they're expected to be good under defensive coordinator James Verenski. Michael believes they'll have no problem living up to those expectations.

"We're mentally prepared and physically prepared," Michael said. "It doesn't matter who it is. We're going to come in and battle. We're definitely going to be a powerhouse."

Things will look slightly different at the helm for ALA Queen Creek. Edwards returns as head coach after being away for three seasons. The move came when Ty Detmer was reassigned to ALA Gilbert North following the firing of Randy Ricedorff.

When Edwards left in 2019, the program was coming off its second championship, albeit at the 3A level. But those programs set the foundation for the success Detmer had right away with the Patriots. He also took it a step further breaking into the Open three straight seasons.

Much like Detmer said when he took over three years ago, Edwards hopes to "not screw things up."

While leadership has changed with head coach, Edwards had given full control to Hall and Verenski for both sides of the ball. That created continuity for the program.

It also made the transition from one coach to another much easier.

"Watching him as a junior high kid, being at the state championship games, it's really cool," McCabe said. "We're all really excited. He's been a really good head coach so far."

Edwards said he's liked what he's seen from his team so far through the spring and entering their summer program.

They're motivated to prove they belong, even if depth may be an issue against some of the bigger schools. But he believes the culture of the program will only help them grow stronger and attract more players to enroll when entering high school.

For now, though, he'll still take his players against any team. And they're all eager to prove they can be dominant yet again when the new season kicks off in August.

"There's a confidence there. We do belong," Edwards said. "We want to perform the best we can perform and now win a game in the Open. We want to win the Open. Those are the expectations we have here. We have the kids to do it."

