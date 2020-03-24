Former Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods has reached an agreement on a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, his agency announced Monday night.

Woods spent last season with the Seahawks after previous stops with the Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers. He now returns to the AFC South where he spent five seasons combined between Indianapolis and Tennessee.

Woods is a run stopping tackle that appeared in 14 games for Seattle last season with five starts. His season was ultimately ended by a four-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs in December. He would have been eligible to return for the NFC Championship had Seattle advanced beyond the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round. His suspension is now completed and won’t roll over into his new stay in Jacksonville.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Woods has spent 10 seasons in the NFL after initially being drafted in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. After brief stays with the Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Steelers and Seahawks, Woods finally found a long-term role with Pittsburgh in 2011 and spent three seasons with the team before moving on to Tennessee.

Woods has appeared in 125 games with 48 starts. He has 204 tackles with 5.5 sacks.

Al Woods reaches agreement with Jaguars originally appeared on Pro Football Talk