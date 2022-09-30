Al Woods offers a solution for Seahawks’ run defense problems

The Seahawks may not be the worst run defense team in the NFL, but they’re not far from the bottom.

Heading into their Week 4 matchup with the Lions, everyone is offering ideas to stop the bleeding. On his radio show, K.J. Wright suggested some schematic adjustments. Defensive tackle Al Woods offered a more direct solution, though.

Al Woods says his job hasn’t changed with Seahawks going from 4-3 last year to new 3-4. “Playing the zero nose is as easy as breathing.” What must the run defense do to improve? “Kick somebody’s ass. Simple.” pic.twitter.com/fxDhaRyEv6 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 29, 2022

Related

K.J. Wright suggests a tweak to improve Seahawks' run defense

List

Seahawks vs. Lions: 4 matchups to watch in their Week 4 game

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire