Al Wilson to lead Vol Walk ahead of South Carolina game

Tennessee (3-2, 1-1 SEC) will host South Carolina (3-2, 0-2 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and ESPN2 will televise the Southeastern Conference divisional matchup.

Ahead of Saturday’s Tennessee-South Carolina contest, national champion linebacker Al Wilson will join head coach Josh Heupel and UT’s team during the Vol Walk.

The Vol Walk is slated to start at 9:45 a.m. EDT.

Wilson helped the Vols win the 1998 BCS national championship. It was UT’s sixth national title and the first to be awarded during the BCS era.

Wilson is set to be enshrined into the College Football Hall of Fame in December.

He becomes the 25th UT player to be enshrined in the hall. That leads the Southeastern Conference and the Vols are sixth nationally in that regard.

Wilson and the rest of the 2021 class will be inducted along with the class of 2020 in December. The 2020 induction ceremony was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.