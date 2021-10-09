Al Wilson honored at Tennessee-South Carolina game

2021 College Football Hall of Fame linebacker Al Wilson was honored during halftime of Tennessee’s game against South Carolina Saturday.

Wilson played for the Vols between 1995-98. He helped guide Tennessee to the 1998 BCS national championship.

Wilson totaled 272 tackles, 27 tackles for a loss, 11 sacks, eight forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions in 42 games at Tennessee.

He will be the 25th UT player enshrined into the hall. That leads the Southeastern Conference and the Vols rank sixth nationally.

Wilson and the rest of the 2021 class will be inducted along with the class of 2020. The 2020 induction ceremony was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Below are photos of Wilson being honored on game day.

Al Wilson, Donde Plowman, Matthew Sign

Former Tennessee linebacker Al Wilson waves to fans as his induction into the National Football Foundation and College Hall fo Fame is announced during halftime of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. To Wilson’s left is University of Tennesse Chancellor, Donde Plowman and to his right is National Football Foundation chief operating officer, Matthew Sign.(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Al Wilson

Former Tennessee linebacker Al Wilson holds up a plaque as his induction into the National Football Foundation and College Hall fo Fame is announced during halftime of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Pride of the Southland

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Pride of the Southland

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Al Wilson, Donde Plowman, Matthew Sign, Danny White

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

