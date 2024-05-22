Al Wilson was the best player to wear No. 56 for the Broncos

Al Wilson was the best player to ever wear jersey No. 56 for the Denver Broncos.

After playing college football at Tennessee and winning a national championship, Wilson was picked by the Broncos in the first round of the 1999 NFL draft. He went on to earn five Pro Bowl nods and two All-Pro selections during an eight-year career in the NFL.

Wilson totaled 723 tackles (62 behind the line), 46 pass breakups, 21.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, five interceptions and three defensive touchdowns in 125 games (119 starts) in Denver.

The Broncos attempted to trade Wilson to the New York Giants in 2007 but he failed a physical due to a neck injury and the trade fell through. Wilson ultimately retired in 2008 and he sued team doctor Chad Prusmack, who was not found negligent.

Wilson seemed to harbor ill will toward the team after the failed trade, but the club began mending the relationship in 2018 and he announced two of the team’s draft picks in 2019. It’s unfortunate that Wilson’s career ended the way it did, but we’re glad he’s back on good terms with the team. Now the Broncos should put him in their Ring of Fame.

