AL West Preview: Rangers look to repeat, the underdog Astros & the Shohei Ohtani-less Angels

It’s time to take a trip out west in our 2024 MLB season preview series, this time to the American League West, home of the World Series defending champion Texas Rangers.

After winning their first time in club history, the Rangers will look to become the first team to repeat as champions since the New York Yankees dynasty of the 90’s. However, the Houston Astros are looking to live up to their projections and will try to get back to the title dance despite being titled “underdogs” after their ALCS disappointment.

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman also discuss how the Seattle Mariners will need an MVP like caliber performance from Julio Rodriguez to help get over the letdown at the end their season, whether Mike Trout can return to form for the now Shohei Ohtani-less Los Angeles Angels and the mess that is unfortunately the Oakland Athletics.

The guys also talk about the latest update to Gerrit Cole's injury and whether Tommy John surgery might be inevitable for the ace pitcher.

