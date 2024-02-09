Al Washington misses out on Boston College opportunity, but his Notre Dame football pupils are pleased

SOUTH BEND — A sense of relief swept through the defensive line corps at Notre Dame football on Friday as news spread that run-game coordinator Al Washington wouldn’t be named head coach at Boston College after all.

Former NFL head coach Bill O’Brien reportedly agreed to leave Ohio State before calling a single play as the Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator. Washington, 39, was reportedly among three finalists for the job at his alma mater, where he played defensive tackle from 2002-05 and later spent five seasons (2012-16) as an Eagles assistant on both sides of the ball.

“I heard about it from one of the guys on the team,” said Duke graduate transfer RJ Oben, a defensive end and projected starter. Obviously, I’m happy that he got that opportunity (to interview). I know he wants to be a head coach one day, and I’m thrilled that he’s still working with the guys.”

Midyear enrollees at Friday’s interview session included Oben and a handful of defensive linemen: freshmen Bryce Young, Loghan Thomas, Cole Mullins and Sean Sevillano Jr.

“We didn’t want to bring it up,” Mullins said. “If it happened, it happened. If (Washington) would get that job, we would all be happy for him because that’s big. He’s here now. He’s staying, so I’m happy.”

Mullins, a three-star signee from Georgia who missed his senior season with a fractured fibula, said Washington’s impact on his recruitment was significant.

“You could tell he was interested,” said Mullins, who committed last April on Washington’s birthday. “He wasn’t just recruiting. He wasn’t sugarcoating things. He was straightforward. I know how recruiting is, so that was probably the biggest thing for me.”

Watching game film with Washington has already helped Mullins fast-forward his adjustment to college.

“It’s awesome,” Mullins said. “He can point out everything you do wrong, what you need to work on. He’ll give you tips. You watch film with him, you’ll learn something – every time.”

Oben and Washington have a mutual connection through former Duke co-defensive coordinator Ben Albert, now an assistant at the University of Massachusetts. Washington and Albert were on the same staff at Boston College from 2013-15.

“One of the things that drew me (to Notre Dame) was his connection to Ben Albert,” Oben said of Washington. “He was huge. He established a great plan for me, showing me things that he’s seen from my game and what I can improve on and how I can fit in the defense. I definitely appreciated that outlook, and I think he can really help me become a better overall player.”

