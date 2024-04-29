Al Walcott headed to Buffalo for training camp with Bills

Alfahiym Walcott is trading the Natural and Lone Star states for western New York.

At least it’s almost summertime.

Walcott, the former safety for Arkansas and Baylor, receive an invitation to attend training camp for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. He is one of six who played the 2024 season with the Razorbacks who were invited to such camps. Another two former Arkansas players, Beaux Limmer and Cam Little, were drafted.

Walcott finished fourth on the team with 56 tackles and had three interceptions, including one for a touchdown. Arkansas’ pass defense was one of the best in the country with Walcott teaming at the back with Jayden Johnson. The Hogs allowed just 202.8 yards per game, ranking 32nd in FBS.

Before transferring to Fayetteville, Walcott played three seasons with the Bears. He logged 82 tackles, including 10 for-loss with three forced fumbles in his final season in Waco. Arkansas used him in a different way.

