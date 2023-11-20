Al-Shifa Hospital's Premature Babies Evacuated to Egypt

A group of 28 premature babies being cared for at Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital were evacuated to Egypt on November 20, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said the babies were transferred to the border in cooperation with the WHO and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Of the 31 premature babies originally being treated at al-Shifa Hospital, 16 were now being cared for at al-Arish Hospital in Eastern Egypt, 12 had been transferred to Cairo, and three were moved to the Emirati Hospital in southern Gaza, according to the WHO.

The babies had been transferred from al-Shifa to a hospital in Rafah on Sunday, Palestinian health officials said.

This footage by the WHO shows the babies being loaded into ambulances outside the Emirati Hospital in Rafah. Credit: World Health Organization via Storyful