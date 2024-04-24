Al Shaver, voice of the Minnesota North stars, dies at 96

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Al Shaver, the long-time radio voice of the Minnesota North Stars, died Monday at 96 years old.

Shaver had a brief illness and died in Vancouver, British Columbia. He joined the North Stars in the inaugural 1967-68 season and was their radio voice for 26 years. He did not leave with the team when they departed for Dallas.\

Al was married to his wonderful wife, Shirley, for 67 years until she died in 2019. They had 5…

Shaver also broadcasted Gophers’ hockey games before retiring in 1996. He came out of retirement for on year, in 2000, when the NHL returned in the form of the Minnesota Wild. The press box at Xcel Energy Center is now labeled the Al Shaver Press Box.

Shaver has three sons and two daughters, including Wally, a long-time Gophers’ hockey announcer.