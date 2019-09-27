Al Riveron overturns OPI on Eagles, giving them a touchdown

The Eagles scored a touchdown. Then, they didn’t. Then, they did.

Alshon Jeffery caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz with 11:48 remaining in the second quarter. The Eagles celebrated before seeing the yellow flag.

Officials called Zach Ertz for offensive pass interference. The Packers celebrated.

Since it was a scoring play, the penalty was automatically reviewed at the league office in New York.

The NFL’s supervisor of officials, Al Riveron, picked up the flag. The Eagles celebrated again, this time for real.

That gave the Eagles their first score of the night, cutting the Packers lead to 10-7.

Eagles running back Miles Sanders set it up with a 67-yard kickoff return to the Green Bay 34-yard line.

The Packers since have added a field goal to extend their lead to 13-7.