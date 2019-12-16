Al Riveron: “Clear and obvious” Julio Jones got into end zone

The 49ers lost to the Falcons on Sunday after a replay review showed that Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones broke the plane fo the goalline with the football on a catch with two seconds left in the game.

Jones had initially been ruled down short of the end zone, but NFL senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron said that the replay showed Jones had the ball in his control when it crossed the plane.

“It’s clear and obvious to us that he gains control with two feet on the ground, completes the process and brown breaks white,” Riveron said, via pool reporter Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jones’s catch came one play after a throw to tight end Austin Hooper was ruled a touchdown and then overturned after a replay showed that the ball came out of Hooper’s hand after part of it hit the ground.

“This is the one remaining situation where you have two steps, but if you don’t have a football move, you’re going to the ground, you must survive the ground,” Riveron said. “In this situation, he takes the ball, it hits the ground and then he loses control of the football when he comes back up. Therefore, it’s an incomplete pass.”

The back-to-back reversals made for quite the rollercoaster ride in the final minutes and the end result left the 49ers looking up at the Seahawks in the NFC West.