Al-Quadin Muhammad release puts Bears back over $100M in cap space

Bears are back over $100 million in cap space originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Last week, the Bears cut bait with defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, which saved the team close to $4 million in cap space and pushed them back over the $100 million mark, according to Spotrac.

The Bears will incur $500,000 in dead cap by releasing Muhammad. But, they saved around $3.96 million in cap space, pushing them back over the coveted $100 million mark.

After offseason projections of anywhere from $115-$120 million in potential cap space for the Bears, cap space savants like Spotrac and Over the Cap readjusted the numbers based on new rulings and other premises, putting the Bears just north of $90 million.

Now, the Bears are back to nine figures.

They have about double the cap space as the second-highest team – the Atlanta Falcons – who are projected a little over $50 million in cap space this season.

Now that the Bears have all the money in the NFL and the No. 1 pick in the draft, how will they plan to rebuild their roster?

