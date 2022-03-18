Al-Quadin Muhammad agrees to deal with Bears

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus will be joined in Chicago by one of his players from the Colts.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad has agreed to a deal with the NFC North team. It’s a two-year, $10 million contract.

Muhammad spent the last four seasons playing for Eberflus and he started every game for the team last season. He ended the year with 48 tackles, six sacks, and a forced fumble.

Muhammad is the second defensive lineman to agree to a deal with the Bears on Friday. Defensive tackle Justin Jones is also joining the roster, but a deal with defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was scrapped when Ogunjobi failed his physical.

