Al-Nassr stall negotiations with Juventus for Szczesny

According to reports this evening, Al-Nassr have suddenly hit the brakes in negotiations for Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

The move had been in full swing with the potential for a reunion between the Poland international and his former Juventus teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

It was believed they were on the verge of agreeing a two-year contract set at €19m per season, as well as giving Juve a fee to purchase the shot-stopper.

Al-Nassr block Szczesny move

However, this evening Fabrizio Romano and Matteo Moretto claim that there are ‘problems’ between the clubs and negotiations have hit a brick wall.

Footmercato suggest it is because of a disagreement within the Al-Nassr camp between director Guido Fienga and the other chiefs of the Saudi Pro League club, who would prefer a different profile to Szczesny.

It could create a big problem for Juventus, as new coach Thiago Motta does not see Szczesny in his plans and has already sealed a deal worth €18m plus €2m in add-ons for Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio.