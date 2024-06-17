Al Nassr to replace former Arsenal goalkeeper with former Arsenal goalkeeper

Colombia’s goalkeeper David Ospina arrives for the friendly football match between Colombia and Venezuela at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, December 10, 2023. (Photo by CHRIS ARJOON/AFP via Getty Images)

David Ospina, the former Arsenal goalkeeper who joined Al Nassr in 2022 after a successful stint at Napoli, is leaving the Saudi Arabian club to return to his boyhood club Atlético Nacional in Colombia. The move marks the end of Ospina‘s two-year stay in the Middle East, where he made 24 appearances for Al Nassr.

Ospina‘s departure has sparked speculation about his replacement, with reports suggesting that Al Nassr are expecting to sign former Arsenal goalkeeper, Wojciech Szczesny. Szczesny, who is currently at Juventus, spent eight seasons at Arsenal before moving to Italy.

Ospina‘s Arsenal tenure spanned from 2014 to 2018, during which he made 70 appearances and was part of the FA Cup-winning squads in 2015 and 2017. His return to Atlético Nacional, where he began his professional career, is seen as a homecoming for the Colombian international.

Al Nassr‘s strong interest in Szczesny signals their ambition to maintain a high-quality goalkeeping department. Szczesny, a seasoned international with vast experience in top European leagues, would be a valuable addition to the Saudi club.

However, the deal is yet to be confirmed, but Juventus seem set on replacing their first-choice goalkeeper this summer. Reports claim Szczesny would cost around €2-3m and any deal is likely to be wrapped up at the start of July.