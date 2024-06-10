Al Nassr 'open talks' to sign Juventus star

Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr have initiated talks to sign Wojciech Szczesny from Juventus, a report has revealed, with the Italian side open to selling the shot stopper.

The Polish international made the move to Serie A in 2017 after a fruitful spell at Arsenal and adapted quickly to life in Italy. He made 35 appearances during the 2023/24 campaign, helping Juventus to a third place finish in the league.

Reports state that Juventus will be prepared to sell the stopper, with a new contract looking increasingly likely for their backup goalkeeper Mattia Perin. Monza's Michele Di Gregorio also looks set to join the Serie A side as a new starter - making way for Szczesny's departure.

Now, the 34-year-old may be on the move to Saudi Arabia, with Al Nassr lining up a move. According to Fabrizio Romano, talks have begun and the decision will be left in the hands of the player.

The former Arsenal star is currently contracted to Juve until 2025, meaning a sale this summer would make financial sense for the Italian club.

Since his arrival in Italy, Szczesny has achieved three league titles, three Coppa Italia trophies and two Italian Super Cups, but a move to Al Nassr may allow him to battle for the Saudi Pro League title alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Aymeric Laporte and Sadio Mane.

Before he looks to the upcoming 2024/25 campaign, Szczesny must first navigate the European Championships after being named to represent Poland in the tournament. The team are set to face their first game of the competition on June 16, when they take on the Netherlands in the group stage.