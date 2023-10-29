Al Michaels wishes the NFL Network a happy 20th anniversary
Sports commentator Al Michaels wishes the NFL Network a happy 20th anniversary.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Fitzpatrick sustained the non-contact injury in the first quarter.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. 49ers game.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The penalty came on AIr Force's go-ahead TD drive in the Falcons' 30-13 win.
Washington scored the game-clinching TD four plays later for a 42-33 win.
Georgia has won those three games by a combined 72 points.
Steve Smith apologized for reacting badly to Jerry Jeudy reacting badly to his apology.
Ross pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor charges Tuesday.
The 49ers have more to worry about than just a losing streak.
Wilks will effort to rebound Sunday against Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
Bagent threw more TD passes than any QB at any NCAA level ever, and prompts a Tony Romo comparison from Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy. Still, his story is pretty unexpected. Here's why.
Jason Kelce breaks down the "Brotherly Shove" to NFL Network and how other teams can replicate it.
TCU was aware of Michigan's sign-stealing scheme before last year's semifinal and used "dummy signals" to dupe them.
Jason Fitz is joined by NFL insider Dianna Russini to wrap up this week in the NFL and get ready for Week 8 of NFL action. The duo kick things off by discussing the Titans as they attempt to figure out the power dynamic in the building between Mike Vrabel and Ran Carthon. Next, Jason and Dianna react to the very hottest takes from the NFL world this week and decide just how hot they are. The duo react to Colin Cowherd on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, Yahoo's own Frank Schwab on the Dolphins, Skip Bayless on Brock Purdy, Stephen A. Smith on the Lions, Chris Canty on the Vikings and Dan Orlovsky on Mac Jones. Later, former NFL GM Michael Lombardi hops on to go back and forth with Fitz over how the Browns should handle the Deshaun Watson debacle, if the Bills have an average NFL roster without Josh Allen and if the Dolphins can beat a good team.
This weekend's sports slate is headlined by the World Series, MLS and NASCAR playoffs, the Rugby World Cup Final, the NBA's first weekend back, the 191st Manchester Derby, Fury-Ngannou and, of course, your standard dose of football.
Watson took exception to the suggestion that he doesn't want to play for Cleveland. But his lingering injury is fueling speculation.
Jorge Martin delivers the Rookie Report ahead of Week 8 action, led by two emerging fantasy wide receivers.
Lamar Jackson can be the foundation of your DFS lineup. Dalton Del Don runs down his lineup recommendations for Week 8.
We spoke with NBA commissioner Adam Silver about the league's upcoming media rights negotiations, which will usher the NBA into the streaming era and set the stage for how we watch sports in the future.