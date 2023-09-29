Advertisement

Al Michaels whiffs on Step Brothers meme and Twitter won’t let it go

Mark Lane
·3 min read

Everyone knows about the movie “Step Brothers” starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly.

Most everybody.

Count Al Michaels among the number who, not only have never seen the film, but have no concept of the memes that were borne out of the 2008 classic.

A fan at Lambeau Field was caught on Thursday Night Football’s cameras wearing a mashup of Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell and quarterback Jared Goff’s heads replacing Ferrell and Reilly’s in the movie’s cover.

Michaels had no reference.

“Everything is a parody, everything is a joke these days,” Michaels said. “There’s Campbell and Goff — high school graduation pictures or something similar.”

Twitter did not let Michaels off the mat. Here are some of the best reactions.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire