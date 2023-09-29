Al Michaels whiffs on Step Brothers meme and Twitter won’t let it go

Everyone knows about the movie “Step Brothers” starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly.

Most everybody.

Count Al Michaels among the number who, not only have never seen the film, but have no concept of the memes that were borne out of the 2008 classic.

A fan at Lambeau Field was caught on Thursday Night Football’s cameras wearing a mashup of Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell and quarterback Jared Goff’s heads replacing Ferrell and Reilly’s in the movie’s cover.

Michaels had no reference.

“Everything is a parody, everything is a joke these days,” Michaels said. “There’s Campbell and Goff — high school graduation pictures or something similar.”

.@Chet_Yoder Al Michaels not aware of the classic Step Brothers.🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/HPNwAXy20B — David Schultz (@Schultzycast) September 29, 2023

Twitter did not let Michaels off the mat. Here are some of the best reactions.

Confirmed: Al Michaels needs a Netflix subscription. — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) September 29, 2023

Make Al Michaels watch Step Brothers at halftime, please. At least the highlights, which is about 20-30 minutes of goodness. — 'The World's Mayor' (@worldsmayor) September 29, 2023

No way Al Michaels don’t k ow what step brothers is — 🆓GAME (@_Tate8) September 29, 2023

"High school graduation picture" – Al Michaels https://t.co/jjYxCqXafB — Gabbs (@gabtastic12) September 29, 2023

Am I the only one disappointed Al Michaels missed that Step Brothers reference? #DETvsGB — Jose Rivera (@jgr23) September 29, 2023

I'm actually pretty disappointed Al Michaels didn't get the "Step Brothers" t-shirt. #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/f4M3YO0Wnh — Jonas Clark (@jarkclonas) September 29, 2023

Al Michaels has no clue what Step Brothers is pic.twitter.com/pfvZuh6qP7 — Barstool Detroit (@BSMotorCity) September 29, 2023

Al Michaels has never seen Step Brothers — dave lane (@oldwaver) September 29, 2023

Al Michaels not knowing Step Brothers lmao — Kennedy Broadwell (@BroadwellK) September 29, 2023

I enjoy how a 14-year-old Stepbrothers meme is too recent for Al Michaels for know it. — Guy Spurrier (@grspur) September 29, 2023

“High school graduation pictures…” lol love the legend, Al Michaels — 00000 (@ghxst01) September 29, 2023

Now Al Michaels, you’ve never seen Step brothers? pic.twitter.com/jbRSp7dvpi — Britt📸 (@ArliB22) September 29, 2023

Al Michaels doesn’t know Step Brothers 🙁 pic.twitter.com/cHBYJvhqB0 — Andy Morrish (@andymorrish) September 29, 2023

I guess Al Michaels never heard of Step Brothers. #DETvsGB — Jeff Washington (@jaydwashington) September 29, 2023

Al Michaels totally missing the Stepbrothers t-shirt reference calling it a graduation picture 😬 — Dan (@DBleezy91) September 29, 2023

"you know, everything's a parody these days … everything's a joke … " — Al Michaels, who has an acting credit in BaseketBall — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) September 29, 2023

Al Michaels not knowing Step Brothers checks out — Tyler Knode (@iKnodeItAll) September 29, 2023

Al Michaels doesn't know Step Brothers memes? I've never even seen Step Brothers and I know the Step Brothers memes. — Last Real Tweeter Alive (@Nuggets_Nation) September 29, 2023

my new goal in life is to get Al Michaels to watch Step Brothers — Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@EmersonLotzia) September 29, 2023

Did Al Michaels now know that Goff and Dan Campbell pic was a spoof of Step Brothers and just said it was there highschool photos or am I just trippin? 🤣🤣🤣 — Just let the Giants be a solid team! (@SFGiants2k13) September 29, 2023

Lol; Al Michaels thinking Campbell and Geoff superimposed on stepbrothers photo is their high school picture #TNFonPrime — Sad Spurs Supporter (@SpursCockerel) September 29, 2023

Al Michaels has never seen step brothers 💀💀💀 Real talk though where can I get that Goff and Campbell shirt? — I love Football and The Lions (2-1) (@Calories19) September 29, 2023

Al Michaels is so old, he thinks the Step Brothers joke with Campbell and Goff were High School Grad pictures — Wal〽️art (@UofMmarvel) September 29, 2023

Al Michaels, true to form, has no idea what STEPBROTHERS is. — #LiveLikeLucas (@VegasRebs) September 29, 2023

poor al michaels has never seen the movie step brothers or the internet — OneForTheOtherThumb (@OFTOT) September 29, 2023

