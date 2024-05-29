Al Ittihad outline staggering opening bid for Manchester City’s Ederson

Manchester City supporters have been left somewhat stunned by the extent of what could turn out to be the opening offer for mainstay goalkeeper Ederson this summer.

The 30-year-old is the latest senior member of Pep Guardiola’s squad to be linked with a summer exit from east Manchester, with the Brazil international having been at the Etihad Stadium since 2017.

The goalkeeper has made 332 appearances and won 17 trophies since arriving from Benfica for £35 million, however Ederson could have played his final game for Manchester City despite being contracted at the Cityzens until 2026.

The shot-stopper is one of four Manchester City stars to be subject to interest from Saudi Arabia, with both Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte having quit the Sky Blues for the region last summer.

Kyle Walker, Matheus Nunes and Kevin De Bruyne have also emerged as targets for Saudi Arabian clubs this summer, although interest in Ederson seems more advanced, with the potential for the player to be ready to quit Manchester City in search of a new opportunity.

Ederson missed the Blues’ final two matches of the campaign due to a fractured eye socket, as Stefan Ortega started the win over West Ham and defeat to Manchester United in the Emirates FA Cup Final, following the 30-year-olds injury sustained against Tottenham.

According to the information of MailSport’s Simon Jones, Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is a transfer target for Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad as the Brazilian considers leaving the Premier League champions.

With the club reportedly unwilling to ‘overspend’ during the upcoming summer market, it is claimed that Al Ittihad would be willing to offer an initial £25 million for Ederson – who has two years remaining on his Manchester City agreement.

Elsewhere, Al Nassr have also been credited with an interest in Manchester City’s current number one choice between the sticks.

Etihad officials are facing a major goalkeeping dilemma ahead of next month’s transfer window, with the future of Ortega also subject to uncertainty after contract extension talks with the 31-year-old reached an impasse.