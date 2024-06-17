Al-Ittihad believe they have found the KEY to unlocking Mo Salah monster deal

Al-Ittihad are preparing a MONSTER offer in order to land Mohamed Salah this summer, with the Saudi Pro League club now believing that Liverpool’s coaching change signals an opportunity to land the superstar forward.

That’s according to TEAMtalk, which also claims that the SPL giants are also considering Son Heung-min and reported Liverpool transfer target Federico Chiesa as alternatives to Salah.

Al-Ittihad chiefs have drawn up contingency plans in the event they don’t land Salah because club higher-ups are reported to be unhappy at how long it is taking to complete a deal for the Egypt international.

Salah was a major target for Al-Ittihad last summer, with the Saudi team bidding a reported £150 million for the 211-goal Liverpool frontman but the Reds ended up fending off the approach.

Since then there have been big changes at Anfield with Richard Hughes coming in as sporting director and Michael Edwards returning to the FSG fold as CEO of Football.

Al-Ittihad to take advantage of coaching change

Also, Jurgen Klopp has departed with Arne Slot coming in as head coach and that change, the report states, could be the KEY to unlocking a deal for Salah.

Liverpool’s top goalscorer in each of the last seven seasons and the Reds’ reigning player of the year, Salah is now in the final year of his current contract with uncertainty over what will happen at the end of the season.

It has been reported that Salah wants to STAY at Anfield and see out his contract but Liverpool might well opt to cash in and use the proceeds to sign a replacement.

Liverpool's Salah alternatives

Michael Olise, Dario Osorio, Mohammed Kudus, Bryan Mbeumo and Brajan Gruda are among the names mooted as Liverpool’s Salah alternatives.

For their part, Al-Ittihad intend to press on with their attempts to sign the 32-year-old this summer in spite of ongoing uncertainty over their coaching position.

Marcelo Gallardo is set to leave the club with a world-record compensation fee but Al-Ittihad are yet to settle on a replacement for the Argentine.

Other potential new signings will have to wait until a new coach is in place but discussions for Salah are taking place above the level of the coach, reports TEAMtalk.

Liverpool eye Chiesa

However, Al-Ittihad are preparing the ground for alternative names with Tottenham’s Son now in the frame as well as Juventus winger Chiesa.

The Italian could end up a Liverpool player this summer with the Reds reported to be interested in adding the 26-year-old.

Juventus have got no plans to utilise Chiesa next term under incoming head coach Thiago Motta and will listen to offers for the Euro 2020 winner.

Liverpool as well as Roma have been the teams linked with a potential move.

