Al Horford's family slams Philly fans as NBA's 'most miserable' after trade to Thunder

Al Horford hasn’t responded publicly since being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

But his family has. And they’re glad to see him get out of Philadelphia.

The 76ers reportedly traded Horford and a package of draft picks to the Thunder Wednesday afternoon in exchange for Danny Green and Terrance Ferguson.

Horford’s siblings vs. Sixers fans

Not even an hour after the news broke, Horford’s sister Anna Horford responded on Twitter. She delivered a seething parting shot at Philadelphia fans, calling them “the most miserable fans in the NBA.”

She included a screenshot of some less-than cordial messages from presumed 76ers fans with the tweet. Be warned, they include some offensive language.

Pretending to fw Philly was EXHAUSTING. The most miserable fans in the NBA: pic.twitter.com/swmFGu7wep — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) November 18, 2020

Their brother Josh Hoford then weighed in. He too is glad to see Al out of Philadelphia.

Thank god Al is out of Philly lmao — Big Bad (@JoshHorford) November 18, 2020

The siblings then discussed the merits of dealing with the 76ers fanbase compared to the Boston Celtics fanbase. Horford played three seasons with the Celtics before his single season with the 76ers in 2020.

Philly hated us because we never hated on Boston. — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) November 18, 2020

I can’t lie, It was tough going from the legendary Weird Celtics Twitter to cry baby Sixers Twitter — Big Bad (@JoshHorford) November 18, 2020

Their verdict is clear.

Philadelphia is notorious for having difficult, passionate and often out-of-line fans. Eagles fans throwing snowballs at Santa Claus is the stuff of bad sports-fan behavior legend.

Still no word from Al.

Philadelphia 76ers' Al Horford plays during an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

