Sixers reportedly agree to four-year, $109 million deal with Al Horford

After unexpectedly opting out with the Boston Celtics, Al Horford has reportedly agreed to terms with the Philadelphia 76ers on a four-year, $109 million deal.

Five-time All-Star F/C Al Horford has agreed to a four-year, $109M deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, agent Jason Glushon tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

It was reported minutes earlier that star forward Jimmy Butler had agreed to another blockbuster deal with the Miami Heat via a sign-and-trade, which will reportedly send Josh Richardson back to Philadelphia.

For now, the Sixers could be set to enter next season with a supersized starting lineup of Ben Simmons, Richardson, Tobias Harris, Horford and Joel Embiid.

Al Horford moves on from the Celtics

Horford, 33, was due $30.1 million in the final season of his four-year deal in Boston. ESPN initially reported that he opted out as he and the Celtics intended to work out a long-term deal.

After he opted out, the two sides reportedly decided they were too far apart to reach a long-term agreement.

A 12-year NBA veteran, the 6-10 power forward has made five All-Star teams and remains an effective player on both sides of the court. Horford averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 53.5 percent from the field and 36 percent from 3-point distance in 68 starts last season.

An NBA All-Defensive Team selection in 2018, Horford continued to excel on defense last season. He was one of the few players in the league to successfully slow down Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Before joining the Celtics in 2016, Horford played his entire career with the Atlanta Hawks, who drafted him No. 3 overall in 2007 after he helped lead Florida to a pair of national championships.

Horford was a key part of the roster construction as the Celtics sought to build a championship contender before those plans appeared to fall apart in the postseason and beginning of the offseason.

In addition to his play on the court, Horford is a strong veteran locker room presence and reportedly a well-liked player by his teammates.

