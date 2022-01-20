Al Horford with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets

The Associated Press

DENVER (AP) Nikola Jokic had 49 points, 14 rebounds and fed Aaron Gordon for a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left in overtime for his 10th assist, giving the Denver Nuggets a 130-128 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Gordon made his fourth 3 of the game to give him 28 points and Jokic his third straight triple-double and 10th of the season. Nuggets reserve Devon Reed came onto the floor after the Gordon basket and received a technical foul.