Al Horford with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets
Al Horford (Boston Celtics) with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/19/2022
Being away for a week and a half was tough and left Kelly Oubre more appreciative.
After spending the 16th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft to acquire Al Horford in the offseason, the Boston Celtics are exploring trading him as they pursue another center, league sources told The Athletic. Source: Jared Weiss @ The Athletic What's the ...
LOS ANGELES (AP) Caris LeVert scored a franchise-record 22 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, Malcolm Brogdon added 19 and the Indiana Pacers increased the pressure on Lakers coach Frank Vogel with a 111-104 victory over Los Angeles on Wednesday night. Domantas Sabonis had 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in his 17th career triple-double for the Pacers, who snapped a four-game losing streak with just their second victory in 12 games.
Gordon Hayward reflects on his time in Boston ahead of his first trip back to TD Garden.
With the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline looming, a good trade could help teams win a title. Just ask the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Lakers were reportedly on the verge of firing Frank Vogel.
Klay Thompson set Chase Center into a frenzy with a buzzer-beater from beyond the arc in the first half against the Pistons on Tuesday.
Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins' chemistry is at the heart of the Warriors' master plan to get back to the NBA Finals. Four games into the experiment, things appear to be ahead of schedule.
The team could try to trade Westbrook, but sources say the market is nonexistent. If he were in the final year of his deal, the Lakers might have a shot. But at this point, no other team wants to commit to paying Westbrook $47 million next season. ...
'Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer's record of 32 consecutive games won was beat by current champion Amy Schneider. Read how 'The Chase' star reacted to the news and what Amy said about her accomplishment.
Emma Raducanu still “has a lot to learn”, said her defeated first-round opponent Sloane Stephens, who sounded aggrieved at the way Raducanu had challenged her verbally at the start of their first-round match.
Make no mistake, sources close to Simmons continue to insist that he'll sit out the entire season if a deal isn't done by the deadline. To DA's point, that means the postseason would be unnecessarily brutal on Embiid when it comes to the load he's ...
Steph Curry responds to fans who claim that he "ruined the game" of basketball.
DENVER (AP) Nikola Jokic had 49 points, 14 rebounds and fed Aaron Gordon for a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left in overtime for his 10th assist, giving the Denver Nuggets a 130-128 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Gordon made his fourth 3 of the game to give him 28 points and Jokic his third straight triple-double and 10th of the season. Nuggets reserve Devon Reed came onto the floor after the Gordon basket and received a technical foul.
Coach Frank Vogel might have been saved from a firing with the Lakers' gutty win over the Utah Jazz on Monday night, but changes still could occur.
The Lakers have explored several trades ahead of the February 10 trade deadline. Sources indicate they have looked at players like Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant, Myles Turner and Harrison Barnes, among others Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report What's ...
"Funny enough putting is the best part of my game and has been since I was a little kid."
Johnny Davis just became the first division one player to accomplish this feat since 2002.
Odell Beckham Jr. reacted to being hit with another drug test after his big game in the Rams' win over the Cardinals
The sky is the limit for Jonathan Kuminga.