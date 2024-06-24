Al Horford is not retiring: 'I’m coming back. That’s the plan.'

2024 NBA Finals - Game Five

It's a little unusual to ask a player who was a starter on the team that just won the title if they were considering retiring, but Al Horford is not a usual case. Horford — pushed into a starting role for the Celtics this postseason because of Kristaps Porzingis' calf — is 38, had played 17 NBA seasons, and there were questions by some if he might want to walk away on top.

No.

In fact, he'd rather extend his deal, he told WBZ TV of Boston, via Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

Al Horford said he doesn’t know how long his career will last past next season, but he said, “I feel good, I want to keep it going.” pic.twitter.com/npKeJqeOOJ — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) June 23, 2024

"I'm coming back. That's the plan… I'll start training in a couple weeks again... I feel good, I want to keep it going."

Horford filled his role well for Boston last season, playing in 65 games and staring 33 when pressed into service — as he was in the playoffs — and he averaged 8.6 points and 6.4 rebounds a game, plus shot 41.9% from 3. He was a perfect, steady compliment to Porzingis at the five.

Horford has one year at $9.5 million left on his contract. Horford would be open to an extension, but the Celtics are a team already into the second apron of the tax next season and will have a max extension for Jayson Tatum kicking in the season after that. Boston may be open to keeping Horford around longer — he will be part of the core of this team running it back next season — but Brad Stevens and the front office may want to see how things play out before making any commitments.