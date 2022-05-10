Al Horford makes Celtics, NBA history with 30-point game vs. Bucks

Here's how Al Horford made NBA, Celtics history in Game 4 vs. Bucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Ageless Al was at it again Monday night.

Al Horford, 35 years old, almost single-handedly willed the Boston Celtics to a 116-108 victory in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals over the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum, evening the series at 2-2.

Horford had 30 points for the Celtics, matching a late-arriving Jayson Tatum for the team lead vs. the Bucks, becoming the oldest player in franchise history to reach 30 points in a playoff game since John Havlicek did it 45 seasons ago at age 37, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Al Horford is the oldest Celtics player with a 30-point game in the playoffs since John Havlicek did it in Game 2 of the 1977 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the 76ers. Havlicek was 37.

This is also Horford's first career 30-point game in 132 playoff games.



This is also Horford's first career 30-point game in 132 playoff games. pic.twitter.com/0sU2RFW5LN — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 10, 2022

Amazingly, it was the first 30-point postseason game for Horford, a 15-year veteran who's been to the playoffs 13 times in his career. Horford's 132 postseason games were far and away the most for a player before recording their first 30-point game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

According to @EliasSports, Al Horford's 131 career playoff games before his first 30-point outing are 41 more than any other player in NBA history.



Clifford Robinson played 90 playoff games before his first 30-point performance. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 10, 2022

Horford didn't score more than 21 points in a game for the Celtics during the regular season in 2021-22. He had 22 in a losing effort against Milwaukee in Game 3 before shattering his season high on 11 of 14 shooting -- 5 for 7 from 3-point range -- to go along with eight rebounds, three assists and a team-best plus-20 rating in Game 4.

Remember when Boston dealt Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a deal for Horford last offseason, a swap widely regarded as an exchange of bad contracts?

It's truly frightening to think about where the Celtics would be this series without Horford, who's been around for so long that his very first postseason series in the NBA was against Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Co. in the spring of 2008. Then a rookie, Horford topped 20 points only once in the series, which Boston took in seven games over the Atlanta Hawks en route to the franchise's most recent title.

Thanks in large part to Horford, the Celtics are still very much alive in pursuit of their first banner since then.