Al Horford leads the Boston Celtics to a Game 5 win as Boston advances to the 2024 NBA Eastern Conference finals

The Boston Celtics have advanced to the NBA’s 2024 Eastern Conference finals to play the winner of the New York Knicks – Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference semifinals series after the Celtics beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in their own on Wednesday (May 16) night.

Veteran Boston big man Al Horford in particular stood out in the series-clinching win with 22 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 blocks on a sizzling 8-of-15 shooting, including going a red-hot 6-of-13 from beyond the arc. The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took a closer look at the victory for Boston and what it means for the Celtics’ postseason run moving forward.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire