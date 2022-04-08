Al Horford, Jaylen Brown not vaccinated?

On a March 29 episode of TSN’s OverDrive, Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated seemingly put all that uncertainty to rest, revealing that two of the four are, in fact, unvaccinated – Brown and Horford. (H/T ProCity Hoops) “The variable in all this is, who can play in Toronto? Like, the Celtics have some unvaccinated guys. My understanding is, Jaylen Brown is unvaccinated, Al Horford is unvaccinated. Now, that can still change. There’s still enough time left in the season where, if they decide to get the vaccine, they will be eligible to play in a postseason game in Toronto. But, the Celtics are not the Celtics without Jaylen or Al Horford, and I’m certain they don’t want to go up to Toronto in that situation.” Mannix stated that, according to his knowledge, neither Brown nor Horford is vaccinated. And while there is still time to change that, as of now, neither is eligible to play in Toronto.

Source: Jack Simone @ Heavy.com

He was unable to accompany his teammates to Canada for Thursday’s game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. But while many were surprised by his absence, this possible scenario is far from surprising to Thybulle and the Sixers. As of Jan. 15, players need to be fully vaccinated to the enter Canada. The Sixers had discussions about that keeping from playing in some games in potential playoff series with the Raptors. “We mentioned a lot of us benefit, me and [reserve swingman Fukan Korkmaz] probably benefit [from his absence], but it’s not about that,” Danny Green said. “We want to win. We know we’re better with you. We were just like, ‘We know we might play this team in the playoffs. So what do you think? You know we respect your values.‘” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / April 8, 2022

“We’ll handle that when it comes,” coach Doc Rivers said of Thybulle’s first-round availability. “We don’t know who we are playing yet. We’ll just handle that when it comes.” Rivers was asked if there’s any optimism that things will be different two weeks from now. “I won’t even…” he said before stopping in mid-sentence. “We’ll find out in two weeks. We’re just going to handle it when it comes.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / April 8, 2022

A league source told PhillyVoice that as of yet, there has been no indication that Thybulle’s position has changed on receiving the vaccine. It is presently unknown whether the likelihood of this playoff scenario and any public blowback Thybulle might face — in addition to pressure from teammates in the locker room — will ultimately sway him to get vaccinated. -via Philly Voice / April 7, 2022