Al Horford has high praise for Xavier Tillman’s play in Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics may not have expected to get key minutes from deep depth option Xavier Tillman Sr. But with star Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis out in Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Finals, Tillman’s play was a huge part of how Boston beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-99 to take a commanding 3-0 series lead,

Asked how KP’s absence impacted Game 3, veteran Celtics forward Al Horford was quick to credit Tillman’s job stepping up in Porzingis’ absence. “Obviously, I was probably going to play some more,” he began. “Then we needed somebody from the bench to come in and give us minutes, and Xavier was amazing tonight.”

“His energy, defensively, he held his own, time and time again,” said Horford. “He was just ready for the moment.”

“It’s not easy being in that position. He came in, and he knocks down that big 3 as well. But defensively, he was special,” noted the Celtics forward. “I’m proud of him because he didn’t get an opportunity the first two games, and he has stayed with it, really took advantage of it.”

“These are the type of games people remember forever, the type of impact he had.”

